Soccer-Milan ease to 2-0 win over Juventus

AC Milan secured a 2-0 win over rivals Juventus with goals from defender Fikayo Tomori and midfielder Brahim Diaz in a spirited Serie A clash at the San Siro on Saturday.

Defending champions Milan provisionally moved up two places to third in the standings on 20 points, level with leaders Napoli and second-placed Atalanta who both have a game in hand. Juventus, who appeared to have turned a corner after beating Bologna 3-0 at home last weekend, following that up with a 3-1 victory against Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League in midweek, remain eighth on 13 points.

Milan were determined to make up for Wednesday's 3-0 defeat to Chelsea in the Champions League and forward Rafael Leao was close to opening the scoring in the 20th minute with a back heel following a corner, but the ball bounced off the post. Another shot by the Portugal forward from outside of the box hit the post less than 15 minutes later.

But Milan eventually made it 1-0 just before the break through Tomori who followed up a shot by Olivier Giroud and rifled the ball into the roof of the net. Leao continued to threaten Wojciech Szczesny's goal after halftime, trying his luck with a long-range shot which went just over the bar in the 53rd minute.

But Diaz doubled Milan's lead one minute later when he took advantage of Dusan Vlahovic's mistake and raced towards Juve's goal, finishing off a solo effort with a brilliant strike. Juventus looked sharper in attack in the closing 20 minutes, with striker Arkadiusz Milik and substitute forward Moise Kean both going close with chances.

However, Juve's away form continues to trouble coach Massimiliano Allegri, whose side last won on the road in late April. They have only picked up two points in four Serie A away matches this season. Juventus travel to Torino for the derby next Saturday, while Milan visit Verona on Sunday.

Before that, both sides return to Champions League action on Tuesday -- Juventus at Maccabi Haifa and Milan at home to Chelsea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)