Soccer-Last gasp Dortmund goal through Modeste rescues 2-2 against Bayern

Borussia Dortmund scored a last gasp goal through Anthony Modeste to snatch a 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga's Der Klassiker on Saturday. Modeste headed in with the last touch of the game to complete a two-goal comeback and keep Bayern off top spot.

Leon Goretzka fired the visitors in front in the 33rd minute before Leroy Sane added another in the 53rd in the high-intensity encounter in front of a sold-out 81,000 crowd at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund. Youssoufa Moukoko cut the deficit in the 74th minute to become the youngest scorer in the history of Der Klassiker at 17-years-old as Bayern ended the game with 10 men after Kingsley Coman was sent off in the 90th minute with a second booking.

The Bavarians, who face Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League on Wednesday, are on 16 points as many as Dortmund, with Union Berlin and Freiburg, both on 17, in action on Sunday.

