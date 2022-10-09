Left Menu

Soccer-Last gasp Dortmund goal through Modeste rescues 2-2 against Bayern

Sane quickly made amends in the 53rd for his team mate's miss in the 53rd, unleashing a fierce shot with Dortmund keeper Alexander Meyer getting a hand on the ball but unable to turn it wide. With Bayern thinking they had done enough to win it, 17-year-old Moukoko set up a dramatic finale when he picked up a Modeste pass to beat Neuer.

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2022 01:25 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 00:23 IST
Soccer-Last gasp Dortmund goal through Modeste rescues 2-2 against Bayern
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Borussia Dortmund's Anthony Modeste headed in a last-gasp equaliser to complete a sensational two-goal comeback and snatch a 2-2 draw against visitors Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga's Der Klassiker on Saturday.

Modeste, under massive criticism after having netted just once in the league following his arrival this season to replace ailing Sebastien Haller, headed in at the far post with the last touch of the game after also setting up their first goal, to rescue a point for his team and keep Bayern off top spot. Leon Goretzka had fired the visitors in front in the 33rd minute before Leroy Sane added another in the 53rd in the high-intensity encounter in front of a sold-out 81,000 crowd at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund.

Youssoufa Moukoko cut the deficit in the 74th minute to become the youngest scorer in the history of Der Klassiker at 17-years-old as Bayern ended the game with 10 men after Kingsley Coman was sent off in the 90th minute with a second booking. The Bavarians, who face Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League on Wednesday, are on 16 points as many as Dortmund, with Union Berlin and Freiburg, both on 17, in action on Sunday.

Germany international Goretzka threaded a low shot through a crowded box and into the corner to put the visitors in front with their first chance of the game. Dortmund, who host Sevilla in the Champions League on Tuesday, were equally aggressive but also had only few shots on target in the entire first half, including a clever Raphael Guerreiro effort that tested keeper Manuel Neuer.

The visitors shot out of the blocks after the break and Sadio Mane should have done better with a diving header in front of empty goal from close range in the 49th. Sane quickly made amends in the 53rd for his team mate's miss in the 53rd, unleashing a fierce shot with Dortmund keeper Alexander Meyer getting a hand on the ball but unable to turn it wide.

With Bayern thinking they had done enough to win it, 17-year-old Moukoko set up a dramatic finale when he picked up a Modeste pass to beat Neuer. The goalkeeper managed to claw away a Modeste effort on the line in the 83rd but was beaten when the French striker headed in deep in stoppage time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Nobel prize goes to pioneers of Lego-like "click chemistry" and more

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; White House says COVID booster campaign going well, should pick up and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
3
LATAM POLITICS TODAY -Colombia govt reaches 'historic' deal with farmers

LATAM POLITICS TODAY -Colombia govt reaches 'historic' deal with farmers

 Global
4
Key bridge connecting Crimea to Russia hit by huge explosion

Key bridge connecting Crimea to Russia hit by huge explosion

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022