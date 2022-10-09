Cycling-Italy's Ganna sets new Hour record
Italy's Filippo Ganna claimed the Hour record by covering 56.792 kilometres at the Grenchen, Switzerland, velodrome on Saturday. The two-time time trial world champion bettered the mark of his Ineos-Grenadiers team mate Daniel Bigham of Britain by 1.244km. The International Cycling Union (UCI) then tightened the rules. "I've put so much work into it," a sweaty Ganna told a trackside interviewer.
The two-time time trial world champion bettered the mark of his Ineos-Grenadiers team mate Daniel Bigham of Britain by 1.244km. He also beat the 56.375-km mark set by Chris Boardman in 1996 using the controversial 'Superman' position.
That performance had long been seen as unbeatable as the Englishman was using 'Superman-style' handlebars. The International Cycling Union (UCI) then tightened the rules.
"I've put so much work into it," a sweaty Ganna told a trackside interviewer.
