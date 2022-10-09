Soccer-Militao's early header earns Real Madrid win at Getafe

Defender Eder Militao's early header gave Real Madrid a low-key 1-0 win at Getafe on Saturday to move them back up to the top of the LaLiga standings.

Real moved on to 22 points, three ahead of rivals Barcelona who have a game in hand and will host Celta Vigo on Sunday. Militao scored the winner in the third minute, ghosting between several defenders to head home from close-range from a corner by Luka Modric.

Getafe have lost two straight games and are 16th on seven points, two above the relegation zone.

