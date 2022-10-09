Left Menu

Soccer-Militao's early header earns Real Madrid win at Getafe

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2022 02:32 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 02:32 IST
Defender Eder Militao's early header gave Real Madrid a low-key 1-0 win at Getafe on Saturday to move them back up to the top of the LaLiga standings.

Real moved on to 22 points, three ahead of rivals Barcelona who have a game in hand and will host Celta Vigo on Sunday. Militao scored the winner in the third minute, ghosting between several defenders to head home from close-range from a corner by Luka Modric.

Getafe have lost two straight games and are 16th on seven points, two above the relegation zone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

