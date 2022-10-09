Left Menu

Soccer-Arsenal boss Arteta backs White for place in England squad

If you ask me if I believe that he's ready to make that step, the answer is yeah, because he's a very confident boy.

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2022 09:42 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 09:40 IST
Soccer-Arsenal boss Arteta backs White for place in England squad
Mikel Arteta Image Credit: Wikipedia

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has backed Ben White to make a late bid for a place in the England squad at this year's World Cup in Qatar, saying the defender is "ready to make that step." White, who has played at right back for Arsenal this season, missed out on a place in Gareth Southgate's squad for England's Nations League fixtures in September, but his World Cup hopes have been boosted by an injury to Manchester City defender Kyle Walker.

Arteta praised the 25-year-old's versatility, saying he can operate as both a right back and a right-sided centre back. "We all believed (White) had the qualities to (play fullback) and the most important step was for him to believe he could do it and to feel comfortable in that position," Arteta told reporters ahead of Arsenal's league game against Liverpool.

"I think Ben would be very comfortable playing the right of the back three as well as a full-back (for England). If you ask me if I believe that he's ready to make that step, the answer is yeah, because he's a very confident boy. "He gives you absolutely everything, he's always available and I think he has the courage to play under real pressure."

Arsenal, who have won seven of eight games, go into the weekend 11 points clear of Liverpool, who are 10th with just two wins from seven matches ahead of the game at the Emirates Stadium.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Nobel prize goes to pioneers of Lego-like "click chemistry" and more

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; White House says COVID booster campaign going well, should pick up and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
3
OPEC+ oil output cut shows widening rift between Biden and Saudi royals

OPEC+ oil output cut shows widening rift between Biden and Saudi royals

 Global
4
LATAM POLITICS TODAY -Colombia govt reaches 'historic' deal with farmers

LATAM POLITICS TODAY -Colombia govt reaches 'historic' deal with farmers

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022