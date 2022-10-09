Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Verstappen urged de Vries to call Red Bull's Marko after Monza showing; Soccer-Militao's early header earns Real Madrid win at Getafe and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Verstappen urged de Vries to call Red Bull's Marko after Monza showing

Formula One world champion Max Verstappen on Saturday said he urged compatriot Nyck de Vries to give Red Bull motorsport head Helmut Marko a call after his impressive debut at last month's Italian Grand Prix. De Vries, who finished in the points after being called in at the last minute to stand in for appendicitis-stricken Williams racer Alexander Albon in Monza, was on Saturday announced as a replacement for Alpine-bound Pierre Gasly at Red Bull sister team AlphaTauri for next season.

Soccer-Militao's early header earns Real Madrid win at Getafe

Defender Eder Militao's early header gave Real Madrid a low-key 1-0 win at Getafe on Saturday to move them back up to the top of the LaLiga standings. Militao scored the winner in the third minute, ghosting between several defenders to head home from close-range from a corner by Luka Modric.

NFL-League, players agree to enhanced concussion protocols

The National Football League (NFL) and its players' association have agreed to enhanced concussion protocols after a head injury suffered by Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa prompted widespread concern. A joint statement from the two parties on Saturday said ataxia - which includes abnormal balance, motor coordination or "dysfunctional speech" - would be added as a "no-go" symptom. Players diagnosed with ataxia during a game will not be allowed to return to the field.

Soccer-Man City move top, Chelsea and Newcastle continue to rise, Spurs respond

Manchester City continued their imperious home form by easing to a 4-0 win over Southampton while Chelsea and Newcastle United enjoyed comfortable victories and Tottenham Hotspur responded well after a difficult week to win at Brighton & Hove Albion. City, who had trounced Manchester United 6-3 last week, barely had to break stride against Southampton, with Joao Cancelo, Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez netting before Erling Haaland struck the fourth goal to stretch his scoring streak to 10 straight matches in all competitions.

Soccer-Liverpool's Klopp banking on Salah to resume best form

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said he hopes forward Mohamed Salah will soon rediscover his best goalscoring form following a slow start to his Premier League campaign. Salah, who scored 23 league goals for Liverpool last season to share the Premier League golden boot with Son Heung-min, has failed to reach the heights he did in the previous campaign, having netted just two league goals.

Soccer-Last-gasp Modeste goal rescues 2-2 draw for Dortmund against Bayern

Borussia Dortmund's Anthony Modeste headed in a last-gasp equalizer to complete a sensational two-goal comeback and snatch a 2-2 draw against visitors Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga's Der Klassiker on Saturday. The 34-year-old Modeste, who had faced massive criticism after netting just once in the league following his arrival this season, headed in at the far post with the last touch of the game after also setting up their first goal, to rescue a point and keep Bayern off top spot.

Tennis-Tiafoe and Fritz set up all-American final in Tokyo

Frances Tiafoe added a little more sparkle to his already glittering season by beating South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo 6-2 0-6 6-4 to set up an all-American final against Taylor Fritz at the Japan Open on Saturday. The American, who reached his first Grand Slam semi-final at the U.S. Open in September, reached his second title-decider of the season despite a poor second set in his victory.

Rugby-Muzzo double earns Italy opening win over the United States

Aura Muzzo scored a pair of tries as Italy fought back from an early deficit to pick up a bonus point in a 22-10 win over the United States in their opening Pool B clash at the women's Rugby World Cup on Sunday. Hallie Taufoou's fourth-minute try gave the Americans an early advantage in Whangarei in New Zealand, but Vittoria Ostuni Minuzzi crossed for Italy before Muzzo's double and a superb solo effort from Maria Magatti secured victory.

Soccer-UEFA president Ceferin to stand for re-election in 2023

Aleksander Ceferin will stand for a third term as president of UEFA when it holds its congress in Portugal next year, European soccer's governing body said on Saturday. The news came as UEFA met its member associations on Saturday in Frankfurt where the future of the men's and women's European Championships and their respective qualifiers was discussed.

Paralympics-Paris 2024 could be the best Games ever, says committee chief

While accessibility to all is unrealistic for 2024, the Paris Paralympic Games have the potential to be the best ever and serve as a catalyst for global change, the head of the International Paralympic Committee said on Saturday. Andrew Parsons, visiting Paris for the first Paralympic day two years ahead of the Games on a sunbathed place de la Bastille, where thousands attended and experienced wheelchair fencing among other paralympic sports, told Reuters he is hoping Paris 2024 will help society to be more inclusive.

(With inputs from agencies.)