Left Menu

Kolkata restaurants enjoying ‘record-breaking’ footfall in festive season

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-10-2022 11:55 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 11:44 IST
Kolkata restaurants enjoying ‘record-breaking’ footfall in festive season
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Fine dining restaurants in and around Kolkata are witnessing heavy footfall in this festive season as the eateries have registered around 25 per cent rise in sales as compared to that during the Pujas in October 2019 in the pre-pandemic time.

Eateries had a tough time remaining in business during the two years of Covid-19 and now they are happy that eating out had become in-thing again, owners of different restaurants said.

''Our sales figures show that there has been a 25 per cent rise in sales and occupancy in fine dining restaurants across the city since the run-up to the festive season, in comparison to the same period two years back," President of Hotel and Restaurant Association of Eastern India, Sudesh Poddar, told PTI.

There were instances when eateries closed at 2:30 or 3 am instead of the usual 1:30 am. In one case, the last guest exited at 5 am and the restaurant opened again at 11 am, he said.

"It has been an amazing run for us as such sales were not witnessed even in the pre-pandemic time of 2019,'' Poddar said.

The restaurant industry in Kolkata saw a "record-breaking" footfall this year as people took to revenge eating after almost two years of caution, said Azra Golam, sales director of Aminia Restaurant chain, famous for Mughlai delicacies.

"Restaurants have been waiting for such a time and it gave us the best sales in the last two years. We are super pleased with the response we got," Golam said.

Sales in restaurants suffered a little on Dashami (October 5), the last day of the Durga Puja, due to rains, but home-delivery orders were steady, he said.

Restauranteur Nitin Kothari, owner of iconic continental restaurants Peter Cat and Mocambo, besides Chinese eatery Peter Hu, said the eateries enjoyed full occupancy since the beginning of the Durga puja and the response is 'phenomenal'.

"I think the trend will continue till Lakshmi Puja on Sunday. Then, as the offices will open, the crowd will thin a bit and again rise in the run-up to the Kali Puja and Diwali,'' Kothari said.

Debaditya Chaudhury, the Managing Director of the Chinese restaurant chain Chowman, said all the outlets were choc-a-bloc during the pujas.

''After almost two years, people had the opportunity to enjoy Puja in a full-fledged manner like in earlier times. We were operating post-midnight and witnessed an inconceivable crowd queuing up at our restaurants," he said.

According to the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Eastern India, there are around 400 fine dining restaurants, some of which are with bars, in the city and its neighbourhood.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Nobel prize goes to pioneers of Lego-like "click chemistry" and more

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; White House says COVID booster campaign going well, should pick up and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
3
OPEC+ oil output cut shows widening rift between Biden and Saudi royals

OPEC+ oil output cut shows widening rift between Biden and Saudi royals

 Global
4
LATAM POLITICS TODAY -Colombia govt reaches 'historic' deal with farmers

LATAM POLITICS TODAY -Colombia govt reaches 'historic' deal with farmers

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022