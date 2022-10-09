Left Menu

Rugby-U.S. need to recognise accuracy issue after loss to Italy, says Cain

"We had a really good week, it's just about taking a bit of accountability, staying true to what we're looking at during the week and just making sure that when those chances are there, we're taking them with both hands." Cain said the United States had already lost the game after 30 minutes as the team "really" struggled to get momentum.

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2022 13:13 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 13:11 IST
Representative image

United States will need to take accountability for their lack of accuracy after starting their women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a 22-10 loss to Italy in Pool B on Sunday, said head coach Rob Cain. Hallie Taufoou's fourth-minute try gave the Americans an early advantage in Whangarei in New Zealand, but Vittoria Ostuni Minuzzi crossed for Italy before Muzzo's double and a superb solo effort from Maria Magatti secured victory.

"We had a lot of possession, a lot of territory ... we just weren't accurate enough," Cain told reporters after the match. "We had a really good week, it's just about taking a bit of accountability, staying true to what we're looking at during the week and just making sure that when those chances are there, we're taking them with both hands."

Cain said the United States had already lost the game after 30 minutes as the team "really" struggled to get momentum. "Really that first 30 minutes, we were very dominant and didn't come away with enough points and that was really where the game was lost today," he added.

Italy captain Elisa Giordano said her squad had started the game with the right energy despite knowing it would be a difficult and demanding clash. "Before the kick-off I asked every member of the group to scare away any negative thoughts, because at the end of the game we should have left the pitch happy regardless of the outcome," Giordano said.

