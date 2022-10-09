Left Menu

Ind vs SA 2nd ODI: South Africa win toss, opt to bat against India

Three changes for South Africa and two for India. Temba Bavuma and Tabraiz Shamsi are unwell. Bjorn Fortuin and Reeza Hendricks come into the side, while Anrich Nortje comes in for Lungi Ngidi. India have brought in Shahbaz Ahmed, who makes his debut, and Washington Sundar with Ravi Bishnoi and Ruturaj Gaikwad making way.

Shikhar Dhawan with Keshav Maharaj at toss (Photo: ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
South African captain Keshav Maharaj won the toss and elected to bat first in the second ODI at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi in the ongoing three-match ODI series. Three changes for South Africa and two for India. Temba Bavuma and Tabraiz Shamsi are unwell. Bjorn Fortuin and Reeza Hendricks come into the side, while Anrich Nortje comes in for Lungi Ngidi. India have brought in Shahbaz Ahmed, who makes his debut, and Washington Sundar with Ravi Bishnoi and Ruturaj Gaikwad making way.

"We are gonna have a bat, looks like a good wicket. Shamsi and Temba didn't wake up feeling too well this morning, so Reeza Hendricks and Bjorn Fortuin are coming in for them. Hopefully, we can try and utilize the conditions, assess it upfront and play it from there," said Keshav Maharaj after winning the toss. "We would have bowled first actually, there is going to be dew in the second innings and we are gonna take advantage of that. Two changes for us. Washington Sundar coming in and Shahbaz Ahmed is making his debut today. Ruturaj and Ravi Bishnoi are out," said Shikhar Dhawan at the time of the toss.

South Africa (Playing XI): Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj(c), Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson(w), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Avesh Khan. (ANI)

