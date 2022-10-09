Motor racing-Red Bull's Verstappen wins second Formula One title

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won his second Formula One world championship amid scenes of confusion on Sunday after closest rival Charles Leclerc was handed a five-second post-race penalty.

The Dutch driver won the race at Suzuka, with Ferrari's Leclerc demoted from second to third behind Red Bull's Sergio Perez. The governing FIA said full points had been awarded for the rain-hit and shortened race.

