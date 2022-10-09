Left Menu

Motor racing-Red Bull's Verstappen wins second Formula One title

The Dutch driver won the race at Suzuka, with Leclerc demoted from second to third behind Red Bull's Sergio Perez for cutting the final chicane while defending from the Mexican on the last lap. Immediate confusion ensued over whether full points had been awarded after the shortened rain-hit race and whther the title would go down to the U.S. Grand Prix on Oct. 23, but the FIA governing body confirmed the title was won.

Max Verstappen Image Credit: Wikipedia

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won his second Formula One world championship amid scenes of confusion on Sunday after Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc collected a five-second post-race penalty at the Japanese Grand Prix. The Dutch driver won the race at Suzuka, with Leclerc demoted from second to third behind Red Bull's Sergio Perez for cutting the final chicane while defending from the Mexican on the last lap.

Immediate confusion ensued over whether full points had been awarded after the shortened rain-hit race and whther the title would go down to the U.S. Grand Prix on Oct. 23, but the FIA governing body confirmed the title was won. "It's a crazy feeling because I didn't expect it when I crossed the line," said Verstappen of his second successive crown.

