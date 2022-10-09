Left Menu

Triathlon-Norway's Iden wins Ironman World Championship in record time

Iden produced strong performances in the swim and cycle sections before clocking 2:36:15 on the run to chase down France's Sam Laidlow and clinch victory with an overall time of 7:40:24 on the Big Island. Laidlow finished second and Iden's compatriot Kristian Blummenfelt, who won in 2021, claimed third place.

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2022 14:50 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 14:38 IST
Triathlon-Norway's Iden wins Ironman World Championship in record time
Gustav Iden Image Credit: Flickr

Gustav Iden won his first Ironman World Championship triathlon in a course record time in Hawaii on Saturday, becoming the second straight Norwegian to win the men's event. Iden produced strong performances in the swim and cycle sections before clocking 2:36:15 on the run to chase down France's Sam Laidlow and clinch victory with an overall time of 7:40:24 on the Big Island.

Laidlow finished second and Iden's compatriot Kristian Blummenfelt, who won in 2021, claimed third place. "That was so freaking hard," said Iden, twice winner of the Ironman 70.3 World Championships.

"The last 10 km, I was worried about the legend of the island killing me. Everything was going pretty smoothly up until I caught Sam. "Then when I passed him the island really tried to put me down. I'm so proud of Sam and Kristian - even though Kristian should've come second."

American Chelsea Sodaro stormed to victory in the women's event on Thursday, 18 months after giving birth to her daughter. The Ironman comprises a 3.8km swim, 180km bike ride and 42.2km run.

The race was first held in 1978 to settle a friendly argument among Hawaiian endurance athletes as to who was the fittest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Nobel prize goes to pioneers of Lego-like "click chemistry" and more

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; White House says COVID booster campaign going well, should pick up and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
3
OPEC+ oil output cut shows widening rift between Biden and Saudi royals

OPEC+ oil output cut shows widening rift between Biden and Saudi royals

 Global
4
LATAM POLITICS TODAY -Colombia govt reaches 'historic' deal with farmers

LATAM POLITICS TODAY -Colombia govt reaches 'historic' deal with farmers

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022