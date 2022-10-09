Left Menu

Assam Rifles honours ace sprinter Hima Das

Assam Rifles felicitated the ace sprinter and national record holder Hima Das, Arjuna Awardee, DSP of Assam Police on her visit to Dima Hasao for the promotion of sports

ANI | Updated: 09-10-2022 15:40 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 15:40 IST
Assam Rifles honours ace sprinter Hima Das
Hima Das. (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Haflong Battalion of HQ 21 Sect AR under the aegis of Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) on behalf of Assam Rifles felicitated Hima Das at NL Daulagupu stadium Haflong on Sunday. Assam Rifles felicitated the ace sprinter and national record holder Hima Das, Arjuna Awardee, DSP of Assam Police on her visit to Dima Hasao for the promotion of sports. The event was attended by 28 Schools of Dima Hasao, Cabinet Minister Nandita Garlosa, DC and other Sports Authorities of the District.

"It was an opportunity for Assam Rifles to encourage sports which can develop society and direct the youth in the right direction thereby resulting in a comprehensive nation-building process," said a statement from Assam Rifles. "Miss Hima Das has taken the baton ahead for her generation from the greatest sportspersons of North Eastern States and she has an image which every generation after her will try to emulate," added the statement.

Hima is an ace Indian sprinter who has done well in Asian Games. She won two golds and a silver in the 2018 edition of the Games. She is also the national record in 400 m racing, having completed it in 50.79 seconds in the 2018 Asian Games. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Nobel prize goes to pioneers of Lego-like "click chemistry" and more

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; White House says COVID booster campaign going well, should pick up and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
3
OPEC+ oil output cut shows widening rift between Biden and Saudi royals

OPEC+ oil output cut shows widening rift between Biden and Saudi royals

 Global
4
LATAM POLITICS TODAY -Colombia govt reaches 'historic' deal with farmers

LATAM POLITICS TODAY -Colombia govt reaches 'historic' deal with farmers

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022