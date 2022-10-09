Left Menu

Tennis-Fritz wins all-American showdown to clinch Japan Open title

In the tiebreak, Fritz raced into a 6-2 lead with relentless power and accuracy before sealing victory when Tiafoe's forehand went out. Fritz, assured of breaking into the top 10 after beating Canada's Denis Shapovalov in the semi-finals, also won titles in Eastbourne and Indian this year.

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2022 16:01 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 15:44 IST
Tennis-Fritz wins all-American showdown to clinch Japan Open title
Taylor Fritz Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Taylor Fritz beat fellow American Frances Tiafoe 7-6(3) 7-6(2) in a tense final to win the Japan Open on Sunday and claim his third title of the year. The two 24-year-olds traded breaks in the opening set before the greater consistency of Fritz took him ahead in the tiebreak and he secured it with a cracking forehand.

The second set was equally intense as Fritz's serve proved impenetrable and Tiafoe bravely defended several break point chances inside Tokyo's Ariake Coliseum. In the tiebreak, Fritz raced into a 6-2 lead with relentless power and accuracy before sealing victory when Tiafoe's forehand went out.

Fritz, assured of breaking into the top 10 after beating Canada's Denis Shapovalov in the semi-finals, also won titles in Eastbourne and Indian this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Nobel prize goes to pioneers of Lego-like "click chemistry" and more

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; White House says COVID booster campaign going well, should pick up and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
3
OPEC+ oil output cut shows widening rift between Biden and Saudi royals

OPEC+ oil output cut shows widening rift between Biden and Saudi royals

 Global
4
LATAM POLITICS TODAY -Colombia govt reaches 'historic' deal with farmers

LATAM POLITICS TODAY -Colombia govt reaches 'historic' deal with farmers

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022