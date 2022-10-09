European champs Italy draw England in Euro 2024 qualifying

Left Menu

European champion Italy was drawn to face England in qualification for Euro 2024 on Sunday.Italy beat England on penalties in the Euro 2020 final last summer and did so again in the Nations League last month.Group C also includes Ukraine, beaten by England in the quarterfinals of Euro 2020, along with North Macedonia and Malta.Italy manager Roberto Mancini welcomed the draw, telling Sky Sports I think its always good to play against England in Wembley.

PTI | London | Updated: 09-10-2022 18:25 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 18:04 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
"It don't change nothing for us. Maybe Italy and England will be favourites in this group, but it's important to play all the games 100 per cent." The draw in full: Group A: Spain, Scotland, Norway, Georgia, Cyprus Group B: Netherlands, France, Republic of Ireland, Greece, Gibraltar Group C: Italy, England, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Malta Group D: Croatia, Wales, Armenia, Turkey, Latvia Group E: Poland, Czech Republic, Albania, Faroe Islands, Moldova Group F: Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Estonia Group G: Hungary, Serbia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Lithuania Group H: Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland, San Marino Group I: Switzerland. Israel, Romania, Kosovo, Belarus, Andorra Group J: Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Liechtenstein.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

