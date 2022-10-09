Left Menu

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 09-10-2022 18:28 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 18:06 IST
Fritz beats Tiafoe in Japan Open final
Taylor Fritz Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Taylor Fritz defeated Frances Tiafoe 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2) in an all-American Japan Open final on Sunday.

It was a perfect five days for Fritz in Tokyo, who arrived at the tournament just after the end of his seven days of quarantine in Seoul following a positive COVID-19 test.

"(It is) crazy, I don't even think it's set in just how fast the last four or five days have been," Fritz said after becoming the first American to win the Japan Open since Pete Sampras last won it in 1996. "It's so crazy, and I couldn't have written it any better." Tiafoe had come into the final on the back of winning 13 straight singles tiebreakers, but Fritz dominated the final with his aggressive hitting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

