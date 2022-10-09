Croma to be electronics sponsor of Jamshedpur FC team for ISL

Omni-channel electronics retailer from the Tata Group ''Croma'' announced its partnership with Jamshedpur FC for the upcoming Indian Super League season. Croma will be an exclusive electronics sponsor for Jamshedpur FC team for the upcoming ISL season starting from October 7, 2022, to March 20, 2023, a club press release said on Sunday.

Speaking on the partnership, Shibashish Roy, Chief Business Officer, (eCommerce & Marketing) Croma - Infiniti Retail Ltd, said ''We are pleased to announce our partnership with Jamshedpur FC. Indian Football is achieving new heights with every passing year and Croma is proud to be associated with one of the leading teams in the country.'' ''At Croma, we are always looking for ways to reaffirm our commitment to the local community and also their passions. Our association with Jamshedpur FC is a step in that direction,'' he said.

Jamshedpur FC CEO, Mukul Choudhari said, ''We take immense pride in having India's first large format specialist Electronics retail store as our partner for the upcoming season. We look forward to working closely with Croma to develop new ideas and engaging projects focused on football fans in Jharkhand as well as interacting with the wider football community in India.'' PTI BS RG

