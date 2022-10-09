Jeev continues good run, finishes T-18th in Japan Senior PGA

Jeev Milkha Singh fired a one-under 71 in the final round to finish at T-18 at the 61st Japan PGA Senior Championship Summit Cup here on Sunday.

It was his second straight T-18 finish, as he was also T-18 at the Japan Senior Open last month.

Jeev, who is playing his rookie season as a Senior (over 50 years), has had fair results in Japan with one Top-10 and three Top-20 finishes in seven starts.

“It was very windy and the pin positions were tough,” said Jeev, who birdied the first and the 18th and dropped a shot on 13th. His rounds for the four days were 72-73-73-71 and a total of 1-over 289.

Prayad Marksaeng of Thailand shot a final round of 67 and finished with a round 67 and a total of 13 under par.

Marksaeng, 56, has had a great season. This was his second straight win after winning the Japan Senior Open last month. He also has been second at the Komatsu Open and Annual Starts Senior Open. He has now been second, first and first in his last three starts in Japan Seniors.

There was a three-way tie for second with Katsunari Takahashi, Tsuneyuki Nakajima and Marksaeng having previously won two Japanese titles in the same year at the Japan Senior Open. But, this is the first time since 2016 that they have won the title for the second time, and they are at the top of the money list this season.

Katsumasa Miyamoto, 50, shot 70 in the final and was in second place at 8-under and five shots behind Marksaeng. Toru Taniguchi, 53, carded 70 and totalled 7-under and was third. Tetsuji Hiratsuka (66) was fourth and Atsushi Murota (75) finished fifth.

