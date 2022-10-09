Manipur, Nagaland, Jharkhand and Chandigarh schools enter semi-finals of the Junior Boys (U17) Subroto Cup

CT Higher Secondary School, Mayang, Imphal, Manipur; Pilgrim Higher Secondary School, Dimapur, Nagaland; Govt. Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 37B, Chandigarh and Zila School, Chaibasa West Singhum, Jharkhand entered the semifinals of the 61st Subroto Cup Junior Boys (U 17) inter-school international football tournament played here at the Ambedkar Stadium. CT Higher Secondary School, Manipur beat Govt. Haulawang High School, Mizoram 4 - 1 in the first quarterfinal. Bhaskar (15'), Bolnao (34'), Monex (37') and Monis (70') scored for the winners while Stain Lalthneela (12') scored the consolation for the Mizoram school.

In the second quarterfinal Pilgrim Higher Secondary School, Nagaland beat St. Anthony's Higher Secondary School, Meghalaya in a thriller that went till the penalty shootout. Both teams were tied at a goal a side in regulation time. Blananag Shangain gave the lead for Meghalaya in the 5th minute while Tongtinlen equalized for Nagaland in the 65th minute. The game went on to extra time where the school from Meghalaya scored first again through J Yrwa in the 6th minute of added time but was levelled by a goal from Shotok in the 16th minute of added time for Nagaland to level the scores and take it to extra time.

Nagaland converted all their 5 kicks from the spot while Meghalaya could only convert 4 of their kicks. The final score read in the favour of the school from Nagaland 2-2 (5-4). Zila School (10+2), Jharkhand beat Tripura Sports School, Agartala, Tripura by a solitary goal to enter the semifinals. Jagarnath Tiu scored the winner for the school from Jharkhand in the 34th minute.

Govt. Model Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh took the last semifinal spot by beating MIC EMHSS, Malappuram, Kerala 3-1 in the last quarterfinals. Lemmet scored a brace (24', 41') and Tarshveft (52') completed the scoring for the winners. Mohammed Adnan scored the goal for the Kerala side. The semifinals will be played on Tuesday (October 11) at the Ambedkar Stadium. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)