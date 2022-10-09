Left Menu

Athletics-Kenyan Kipruto cruises to victory in Chicago Marathon

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2022 20:21 IST
Kenyan Benson Kipruto produced a dominant performance to win the Chicago Marathon men's race on Sunday in two hours four minutes and 24 seconds.

The 2021 Boston Marathon winner joined a large leading pack from the start and had grabbed the outright lead with an 11-second margin over last year's champion Seifu Tura Abdiwak of Ethiopia by the 40-kilometre mark.

Kipruto hardly looked fatigued as he broke the tape in sunny conditions, with Tura Abdiwak finishing second in 2:04:49 and Kenyan John Korir taking third.

