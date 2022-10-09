Soccer-Shandong slip up in title chase as Moises double earns draw

Champions Shandong Taishan slipped to three points behind Chinese Super League leaders Wuhan Three Towns on Sunday as Hao Wei's side were forced to battle back to earn a 3-3 draw with Beijing Guoan.

Brazilian striker Moises scored twice late in the game, including a 95th-minute equaliser from the penalty spot, to secure a point. Gao Tianyi put Beijing in front in the 28th minute with Cryzan levelling six minutes before the interval.

Yu Daobao restored Beijing's lead eight minutes into the second half and Gao added his second with 16 minutes left. But Moises netted a header from South Korea midfielder Son Jun-ho's free kick in the 89th minute and, six minutes later, the Brazilian struck again from the penalty spot.

Shandong's draw came 24 hours after Wuhan picked up their first win in three games with a 1-0 victory over Tianin Tigers, Marcao heading in the only goal 18 minutes from time. "The victory is very important to us," said Wuhan coach Pedro Morilla. "After we had suffered two consecutive defeats, people were sceptical about us.

"The win helped relieve us both mentally and physically." Wuhan have 50 points from 20 games, three more than Shandong with Shanghai Shenhua in third on 40 points after their 0-0 draw with Shenzhen FC.

Shanghai Port thumped Changchun Yatai 4-1 to remain in fourth while Zhejiang FC moved up to fifth with a 3-0 win over Wuhan Yangtze. Hebei FC remained rooted to the bottom of the 18-team standings with their 19th loss in 20 games coming in a 1-0 reversal defeat by Henan Longmen.

Guangzhou City secured a 0-0 draw with Cangzhou Mighty Lions but are still in 17th place, with eight-times champions Guangzhou FC filling the final relegation spot following a 3-1 loss against Meizhou Hakka. Dalian Pro notched up a 2-0 win over Chengdu Rongcheng through goals from Shang Yin and Streli Mamba.

