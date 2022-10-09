Left Menu

Soccer-Udinese earn 2-2 comeback draw against Atalanta

Atalanta moved top of the Serie A table on 21 points, one ahead of Napoli who were facing Cremonese later on Sunday. Striker Ademola Lookman put the visitors ahead in the 36th minute after he was brilliantly set up by forward Luis Muriel who sent a precise low pass into the six-yard box which the 24-year-old smashed into the roof of the net.

A late goal by defender Nehuen Perez helped Udinese to come back from two goals down to earn a 2-2 home draw against Atalanta on Sunday as the hosts continued their best start to a top-flight campaign in their history. Atalanta moved top of the Serie A table on 21 points, one ahead of Napoli who were facing Cremonese later on Sunday.

Striker Ademola Lookman put the visitors ahead in the 36th minute after he was brilliantly set up by forward Luis Muriel who sent a precise low pass into the six-yard box which the 24-year-old smashed into the roof of the net. Atalanta doubled their advantage 11 minutes into the second half when they were awarded a penalty for Destiny Udogie's risky tackle on Muriel. The fouled forward then calmly pushed the ball past goalkeeper Marco Silvestri with the tip of his boot.

Gerard Deulofeu made it 2-1 with a superb free kick into the left of the goal in the 67th minute and Udinese levelled 11 minutes later through a brilliant header by Perez. Udinese moved up one place to third, on 20 points.

