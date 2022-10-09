Left Menu

Palace rallies to beat Leeds after Aaronson showcases skills

PTI | London | Updated: 09-10-2022 20:59 IST
Palace rallies to beat Leeds after Aaronson showcases skills
Crystal Palace came from a goal down in the Premier League to win 2-1 at home to Leeds, which went ahead Sunday after Brenden Aaronson showcased the dribbling skills that are making him an exciting addition to the U.S. team for the upcoming World Cup.

Aaronson skipped away from one Palace player, drove between two more, then cut inside past another before shooting against the post, with Pascal Struijk converting the rebound to put Leeds ahead in the 10th minute at Selhurst Park.

Odsonne Édouard equalized in the 24th with a glancing header from Michael Olise's inswinging free kick and Eberechi Eze scored the winner, latching onto a flick by Wilfried Zaha and shooting into the bottom corner in the 76th.

It was only a second win of the season for Palace, which moved level on nine points with Leeds.

Still, there were some encouraging signs for the visitors, with striker Patrick Bamford back in the starting lineup after injury for the first time since August and Aaronson again starring in his debut season for the team.

A turning point in the match came when Bamford was played through in the 21st. He advanced to the edge of the area but, one on one with Vicente Guaita, his shot went straight at the goalkeeper. Not long after, Palace equalized.

