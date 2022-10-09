Soccer-Udinese earn 2-2 comeback draw against Atalanta

A late goal by defender Nehuen Perez helped Udinese to come back from two goals down to earn a 2-2 home draw against Atalanta on Sunday as the hosts continued their best start to a top-flight campaign in their history.

After a lively clash Atalanta moved top of the Serie A table on 21 points, one ahead of Napoli who were facing Cremonese later on Sunday. Udinese moved up one place to third, on 20 points. Atalanta forward Luis Muriel sent an early warning to the hosts when he struck a shot in the 16th minute which was denied by Udinese goalkeeper Marco Silvestri.

Striker Ademola Lookman put the visitors ahead 20 minutes later after he was brilliantly set up by Muriel who sent a precise low pass into the six-yard box which the 24-year-old smashed into the roof of the net. Atalanta doubled their advantage 11 minutes into the second half when they were awarded a penalty for Destiny Udogie's risky tackle on Muriel. The fouled Colombian calmly pushed the ball in with the tip of his boot for his 50th league goal with Atalanta, and his 12th against Udinese.

Udinese tried to bounce back and midfielder Tolgay Arslan had a good chance when he received a delightful pass from Udogie but the substitute's strike went just past the near post. The hosts eventually halved the lead when Gerard Deulofeu made it 2-1 with a superb free kick into the left of the goal in the 67th minute, after team mate Isaac Success was fouled by Atalanta defender Caleb Okoli.

Udinese added another goal 11 minutes later through a brilliant header by Perez to draw level. "We did a lot more than (Atalanta), Silvestri didn't make a save," Udinese coach Andrea Sottil told DAZN.

"I'm very happy with the boys, they played a great match. We deserved the draw, too bad for the last chance." Goalscorer Deulofeu struck one more free kick in the 90th minute which this time went well above the bar.

Udinese, who finished 12th last season, have recorded six wins, two draws and one loss so far this season, and are unbeaten in their last eight games. Atalanta remain unbeaten in the 2021-22 Serie A season, winning six and drawing three.

"We have to be happy with this result," Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini said after his 300th competitive match as the team's boss in all competitions. "There was personality and great technique, we deservedly took the lead," he added. "It's a match that made us grow."

In the next round, Atalanta's defence will be tested by ninth-placed Sassuolo on Saturday. Udinese travel to Lazio on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)