Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Double world champion Verstappen raises the bar

Max Verstappen won his first Formula One championship amid controversy last year and the second after confusion at the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday but this time there was no argument about the outcome. The 25-year-old Red Bull driver has enjoyed one of the most dominant seasons in the sporsprt's history with Suzuka the scene of his 12th win in 18 races and four rounds still remaining.

MLB roundup: Mariners storm back for series-clinching win

Adam Frazier hit a two-out RBI double in the ninth inning and the visiting Seattle Mariners overcame an 8-1 deficit Saturday to defeat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9 and clinch their American League wild-card series. The Mariners tied the second-biggest comeback in postseason history. The Philadelphia A's overcame an eight-run deficit to win Game 4 of the 1929 World Series against the Chicago Cubs, and the Boston Red Sox escaped a seven-run hole in Game 5 of the 2008 American League Championship Series against the Tampa Bay Rays. It was also the biggest road comeback in postseason history.

Tennis-Djokovic cruises past Tsitsipas to win Astana title

Novak Djokovic lifted the Astana Open trophy in Kazakhstan after sealing a comfortable 6-3 6-4 victory over third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday. The Serbian Wimbledon champion took his win streak to nine after wrapping up the final in 75 minutes without facing a break point and booked his place at next month's ATP Finals.

Tennis-Fritz wins all-American showdown to clinch Japan Open title

Taylor Fritz beat fellow American Frances Tiafoe 7-6(3) 7-6(2) in a tense final to win the Japan Open on Sunday and claim his third title of the year. The two 24-year-olds traded breaks in the opening set before the greater consistency of Fritz took him ahead in the tiebreak and he secured it with a cracking forehand, breaking his opponent's streak of 13 tiebreak wins.

Soccer-Holders Italy face England in Euro 2024 qualifying

Defending champions Italy will face England in their Euro 2024 qualifying group, a repeat of last year's tournament final, following the draw on Sunday in Frankfurt's Festhalle. The Italians, who beat England 3-2 on penalties at London's Wembley stadium in 2021 to lift the trophy will also play North Macedonia, who prevented Roberto Mancini's side from reaching the World Cup, and Malta in Group C.

Soccer-Bayern's Davies suffers skull contusion

Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies has suffered a skull contusion after he was kicked in the head during Saturday's draw with Borussia Dortmund, the Bundesliga champions said on Sunday. Davies, 21, was challenging Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham for the ball towards the end of the first half and his head came into contact with the English midfielder's raised boot.

Motor racing-Verstappen wins second F1 world title amid confusion

Red Bull's Max Verstappen wrapped up a second successive Formula One title on Sunday with victory in a rain-shortened Japanese Grand Prix after his closest rival Charles Leclerc was hit with a post-race penalty. Dutchman Verstappen had crossed the line ahead of the Ferrari driver who, defending against the other Red Bull of Sergio Perez, took the chequered flag a distant second.

Athletics-Kenya's Chepngetich, Kipruto cruise to victory in Chicago Marathon

Kenyan Ruth Chepngetich defended her Chicago Marathon title in a dominant display on Sunday, breaking the tape in two hours 14 minutes and 18 seconds, as her compatriot Benson Kipruto cruised to victory in the men's race in 2:04:24. Chepngetich built up an early lead and had established an astonishing three minutes 42 seconds advantage over the chasing pack by the halfway point.

Soccer-West Ham come from behind to beat Fulham 3-1

West Ham United won back-to-back Premier League games for the first time this season when they came from behind to beat Fulham 3-1 at home in a London derby on Sunday. Goals from Jarrod Bowen, Gianluca Scamacca and Michail Antonio moved David Moyes' side, who were in the relegation zone last month, up to 13th in the standings, a point behind ninth-placed Fulham.

Soccer-Eze fires Palace to comeback victory over Leeds

Eberechi Eze's fine late winner earned Crystal Palace a 2-1 comeback victory over Leeds United in the Premier League on Sunday. The visitors raced into an early lead through Pascal Struijk, reacting first after Brenden Aaronson's stunning run and shot had come out off the post.

