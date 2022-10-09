Left Menu

I am ecstatic, we decided to play ball on merit: Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer walked out to bat at 48 for 2 in 8.5 overs and from there on stitched an important partnership with Kishan and score an unbeaten 113. Ishan Kishan though missed out on a century by 7 runs scoring 93.

Shreyas Iyer in action against South Africa in Ranchi ODI (Image: BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
India chased down a 279-run target in just 45.5 overs in the second ODI here at the JSCA stadium. The 161-run partnership between Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan helped hosts reach a position where they could comfortably go past the target without too much of a problem. Iyer walked out to bat at 48 for 2 in 8.5 overs and from there on stitched an important partnership with Kishan and score an unbeaten 113. Ishan Kishan though missed out on a century by 7 runs scoring 93.

"I am ecstatic, to be honest. When I went in to bat, I spoke to Ishan and he was in the mindset to take on the bowlers. So we decided to play the ball on merit and see how it goes," said Shreyas Iyer after being adjudged the 'Player of the match'. With this win, India have now levelled the series 1-1 and now both teams have everything to play for in the third and final ODI in Delhi.

"Tomorrow is a travel day and then day after another match. Motivated for that, let's see what's in store for me and the team," said Shreyas Iyer. Shreyas Iyer is the vice-captain of this ODI team and he showed great maturity by remaining right till the end.

"I am not someone who changes according to the bowler. I am someone who changes on the instinct. It's not something I try in nets first, I change it in the match itself," said Shreyas Iyer. With the series tied at 1-1 both the teams will be going all out to win the third ODI and in the process clinch the ODI trophy. (ANI)

