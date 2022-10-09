Soccer-Napoli take back lead in Serie A after 4-1 win at Cremonese

Napoli snatched back the Serie A lead with a 4-1 win at Cremonese on Sunday, helped by two goals in added time. Atalanta had briefly taken the league lead after a 2-2 draw at Udinese earlier on Sunday but Napoli put themselves back on top with a two-point cushion after their resounding win in Cremona.

Napoli opened the scoring with a penalty in the 26th minute after Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was clumsily tackled inside the box by Matteo Bianchetti. Striker Matteo Politano had no problem with his shot into the lower left side of the goal. Cremonese equalised two minutes into the second half when Cyriel Dessers got to a through ball into the box and hammered it in the net.

Giovanni Simeone put Napoli ahead again when he jumped to reach a cross from Mario Rui and headed into the net in the 76th minute. Three minutes into extra time, Georgian Kvaratskhelia passed to an unmarked Hirving Lozano who scored from close range. Mathias Olivera finished off the match with a headed goal in the 95th minute.

Napoli, after seven wins and two draws in their nine matches, now have 23 points, two ahead of Atalanta.

