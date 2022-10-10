Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:20 PM EDT on Sunday, September 9

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday: NFL

Giants at Packers (London), 9:30 a.m. Steelers at Bills, 1 p.m.

Chargers at Browns, 1 p.m. Texans at Jaguars, 1 p.m.

Bears at Vikings, 1 p.m. Lions at Patriots, 1 p.m.

Seahawks at Saints, 1 p.m. Dolphins at Jets, 1 p.m.

Falcons at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. Titans at Commanders, 1 p.m.

49ers at Panthers, 4:05 p.m. Eagles at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m.

Cowboys at Rams, 4:25 p.m. Bengals at Ravens, 8:20 p.m.

- - Lions CB Saivion Smith (neck) transported to hospital Lions cornerback Saivion Smith left the field in an ambulance early in the first quarter of Detroit's game against the New England Patriots on Sunday in Foxborough, Mass. FOOTBALL-NFL-DET-SAIVION-SMITH, Field Level Media

- - Bucs WR Julio Jones inactive vs. Falcons Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones was ruled inactive for Sunday's game against the visiting Atlanta Falcons. FOOTBALL-NFL-TB-JONES-INACTIVE, Field Level Media

- - - - MLB

NLWC G3: San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:07 p.m. - -

Report: White Sox won't re-sign 1B Jose Abreu The Chicago White Sox, who had dreams of the World Series but finished the 2022 season a disappointing .500, don't plan to re-sign free-agent first baseman Jose Abreu, USA Today reported Sunday. BASEBALL-MLB-CHW-ABREU, Field Level Media - -

Yankees' Aroldis Chapman left off ALDS roster for missing workout New York Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman was left off the team's American League Division Series roster after failing to attend a scheduled workout without an acceptable excuse, manager Aaron Boone said Sunday. BASEBALL-MLB-NYY-CHAPMAN, Field Level Media - - - -

MLS New York City FC at Atlanta United, 2:30 p.m.

New England at Chicago, 2:30 p.m. FC Cincinnati at D.C. United, 2:30 p.m.

CF Montreal at Inter Miami, 2:30 p.m. Charlotte FC at N.Y. Red Bulls, 2:30 p.m.

Columbus at Orlando City, 2:30 p.m. Toronto FC at Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m.

Colorado at Austin FC, 5 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 5 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Houston, 5 p.m. Nashville SC at Los Angeles FC, 5 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota United, 5 p.m. Portland at Real Salt Lake, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Seattle, 5 p.m. - - - -

NBA Wizards' Bradley Beal enters health and safety protocol Washington Wizards star guard Bradley Beal is in the NBA's health and safety protocol and will miss Monday's preseason game at Charlotte, the team said Sunday. BASKETBALL-NBA-WAS-BEAL, Field Level Media

- - - - NHL

Oilers acquire F Klim Kostin from Blues The Edmonton Oilers acquired forward Klim Kostin from the St. Louis Blues on Sunday in exchange for defenseman Dmitri Samorukov. HOCKEY-NHL-EDM-STL-TRADE, Field Level Media - -

Islanders D Alexander Romanov fined $5K for charging New York Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov has been fined $5,000 for charging New York Rangers forward Vincent Trocheck during Saturday's preseason game. HOCKEY-NHL-NYI-NYR-ROMANOV, Field Level Media - -

MOTORSPORTS NASCAR Cup Series at Charlotte, 2 p.m.

- - Max Verstappen wins 2022 Formula One title Max Verstappen captured his second straight Formula One title with a win Sunday at the rain-shortened Japanese Grand Prix, capping a dominant season. AUTORACING-F1-VERSTAPPEN, Field Level Media

- - - - GOLF

PGA -- Shriners Children's Open LPGA Mediheal Championship Champions -- Constellation Furyk & Friends LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok (in Pathum Thani, Thailand) - - - -

TENNIS ATP -- Tokyo; Astana, Kazakhstan

WTA -- Monastir, Tunisia; Ostrava, Czech Republic - - - -

ESPORTS Overwatch League -- Countdown Cup qualifiers (East)

CS:GO -- Intel Extreme Masters Road to Rio 2022: American RMR Overwatch League -- Countdown Cup qualifiers (West)

League of Legends World Championship group stage (at New York) - - - -

