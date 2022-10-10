Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Arsenal loss leaves Klopp's Liverpool scrambling to keep up

Liverpool twice came from behind against Arsenal but lost 3-2 at the Emirates Stadium in a thriller on Sunday, with manager Juergen Klopp not looking at the table as his side languish 14 points behind the Premier League-leading hosts. Liverpool, in 10th place with 10 points after eight games, are enduring their worst start of Klopp's seven-year reign and with second-placed Manchester City set to visit Anfield next Sunday, there is little time to put things right.

MLB roundup: Mariners storm back for series-clinching win

Adam Frazier hit a two-out RBI double in the ninth inning and the visiting Seattle Mariners overcame an 8-1 deficit Saturday to defeat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9 and clinch their American League wild-card series. The Mariners tied the second-biggest comeback in postseason history. The Philadelphia A's overcame an eight-run deficit to win Game 4 of the 1929 World Series against the Chicago Cubs, and the Boston Red Sox escaped a seven-run hole in Game 5 of the 2008 American League Championship Series against the Tampa Bay Rays. It was also the biggest road comeback in postseason history.

Tennis-Djokovic cruises past Tsitsipas to win Astana title

Novak Djokovic lifted the Astana Open trophy in Kazakhstan after sealing a comfortable 6-3 6-4 victory over third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday. The Serbian Wimbledon champion took his win streak to nine after wrapping up the final in 75 minutes without facing a break point and booked his place at next month's ATP Finals.

Tennis-Fritz wins all-American showdown to clinch Japan Open title

Taylor Fritz beat fellow American Frances Tiafoe 7-6(3) 7-6(2) in a tense final to win the Japan Open on Sunday and claim his third title of the year. The two 24-year-olds traded breaks in the opening set before the greater consistency of Fritz took him ahead in the tiebreak and he secured it with a cracking forehand, breaking his opponent's streak of 13 tiebreak wins.

Soccer-Saka double helps Arsenal beat Liverpool 3-2 in thriller

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka scored twice, including a late winning penalty, as the hosts beat Liverpool 3-2 in a pulsating Premier League clash to send the Gunners back to the top of the table at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. Arsenal opened the scoring after 58 seconds, Gabriel Martinelli sweeping home a perfect pass from captain Martin Odegaard, but Liverpool grew into the game and Darwin Nunez levelled in the 34th minute.

Soccer-Holders Italy face England in Euro 2024 qualifying

Defending champions Italy will face England in their Euro 2024 qualifying group, a repeat of last year's tournament final, following the draw on Sunday in Frankfurt's Festhalle. The Italians, who beat England 3-2 on penalties at London's Wembley stadium in 2021 to lift the trophy will also play North Macedonia, who prevented Roberto Mancini's side from reaching the World Cup, and Malta in Group C.

Soccer-Bayern's Davies suffers skull contusion

Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies has suffered a skull contusion after he was kicked in the head during Saturday's draw with Borussia Dortmund, the Bundesliga champions said on Sunday. Davies, 21, was challenging Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham for the ball towards the end of the first half and his head came into contact with the English midfielder's raised boot.

Motor racing-Verstappen wins second F1 world title amid confusion

Red Bull's Max Verstappen wrapped up a second successive Formula One title on Sunday with victory in a rain-shortened Japanese Grand Prix after his closest rival Charles Leclerc was hit with a post-race penalty. Dutchman Verstappen had crossed the line ahead of the Ferrari driver who, defending against the other Red Bull of Sergio Perez, took the chequered flag a distant second.

Soccer-Fulham's Silva fumes over handball decisions in loss at West Ham

Fulham manager Marco Silva felt West Ham United's last two goals in Sunday's 3-1 defeat should not have stood as Gianluca Scamacca and Michail Antonio were guilty of handballs. Scamacca appeared to lightly brush his hand against the ball before he chipped the goalkeeper to give West Ham a 2-1 lead and did not celebrate as he looked worryingly at the linesman, but the goal was allowed to stand after a lengthy VAR check.

Soccer-Ronaldo reaches another landmark to fire Man United to win at Everton

Cristiano Ronaldo came off the bench to earn Manchester United a hard-fought 2-1 victory at Everton in the Premier League on Sunday, taking his career goal tally to 700 in the process. Just as United did last weekend in their derby mauling at the hands of local rivals Manchester City, they again found themselves behind early on at Goodison Park after Alex Iwobi curled a sublime strike into the net from 20 metres.

