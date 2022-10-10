Left Menu

India's skeet shooters miss out on medals, 2024 Olympic quota at ISSF World Shotgun C'ships

At the Olympic Shooting Range 'Pampas' on Sunday, none of the six shooters across the Skeet Men and Women's competition could cross the qualification hurdle

ANI | Updated: 10-10-2022 12:17 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 12:16 IST
India's skeet shooters miss out on medals, 2024 Olympic quota at ISSF World Shotgun C'ships
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
India's senior Skeet shooters missed out on medals as well as Paris 2024 Olympics quota places at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Championship Shotgun in Osijek, Croatia. At the Olympic Shooting Range 'Pampas' on Sunday, none of the six shooters across the Skeet Men and Women's competition could cross the qualification hurdle.

In Women's Skeet, Maheshwari Chauhan shot 113 out of 125 to finish 29th while Darshna Rathore placed 31st with a score of 112. Raiza Dhillon was further back in 35th with 110 target hits. The eighth and final qualifying spot went at 119. In the Men's competition, Gurjoat Khangura shot 117 to finish 51st with the final qualifying spot going at 122. Mairaj Ahmad Khan also shot the same score to finish 54th while Anant Jeet Singh Naruka ended 65th with a score of 116.

The 2022 International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Shotgun World Championships started in Osijek on September 19 and will go on till October 12.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

