Women's Asia Cup: India captain Smriti Mandhana wins toss, opts to bowl against Thailand

Tournament favourites, India, won three on the run before losing one to Pakistan.

ANI | Updated: 10-10-2022 12:59 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 12:59 IST
Thailand skipper Naruemol Chaiwai and India captain Smriti Mandhana (Photo: BCCI Women/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
India captain Smriti Mandhana won the toss and opted to field against Thailand in the ongoing T20 Women's Asia Cup 2022 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Monday. Harmanpreet Kaur missed the game against Thailand due to a niggle, leaving Mandhana to lead the team. Thailand are currently in the fourth position in the points table while India topped the table.

Tournament favourites, India, won three on the run before losing one to Pakistan. But they came back powerfully with an emphatic 59-run win over Bangladesh. India playing XI: Smriti Mandhana (capt), Shafali Verma, S Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kiran Navgire, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh and Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Thailand Women (Playing XI): Nannapat Koncharoenkai(w), Natthakan Chantham, Naruemol Chaiwai(c), Sornnarin Tippoch, Chanida Sutthiruang, Rosenan Kanoh, Phannita Maya, Nattaya Boochatham, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Thipatcha Putthawong and Nanthita Boonsukham. Asian Cricket Council's President Jay Shah announced the schedule of the eighth edition of the Women Asia Cup 2022. The tournament is scheduled to start from October 1 and will see seven teams playing for the coveted cup with the final scheduled to be played on October 15.

The tournament will feature India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Malaysia, UAE and Bangladesh. Bangladesh is set to host the tournament and the matches will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. India will play a total of six matches in a round-robin format before the semi-finals is decided and will hope to make it to the final of the tournament. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

