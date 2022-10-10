Left Menu

Important meeting of BCCI to take place in Mumbai on Tuesday ahead of AGM: Sources

The board's AGM will take place on October 18 in Mumbai. As per sources, all the office bearers of BCCI are leaving for Mumbai tonight. All the key decisions on office-bearers and posts will be taken during this meeting. Till yet, no decision has been taken on office bearers of the board

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. (Photo- file image). Image Credit: ANI
By Vipul Kashyap An important meeting of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will happen in Mumbai on Tuesday ahead of the organisation's Annual General Meeting (AGM), as per sources.

The board's AGM will take place on October 18 in Mumbai. As per sources, all the office bearers of BCCI are leaving for Mumbai tonight. All the key decisions on office-bearers and posts will be taken during this meeting. Till yet, no decision has been taken on office bearers of the board. Sourav Ganguly is the current president of BCCI. But whether he will contest the election or not is a question still unanswered. Cricket fans could get their answers about future office bearers of the board on October 18 during the AGM. (ANI)

