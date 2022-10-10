Left Menu

Soccer-England women head coach Wiegman denies agreeing new deal

England, ranked fourth in the world, have qualified for next year's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Soccer-England women head coach Wiegman denies agreeing new deal
England women's head coach Sarina Wiegman played down suggestions of agreeing to a new contract but said that she feels happy with her current deal that runs until 2025. British media reported that Wiegman, who led England to their first major title at the European Championship in July, had agreed a new deal until 2027.

"I already have a contract until 2025 and we have had good conversations," Wiegman told reporters on Monday, a day before England's friendly against the Czech Republic in Brighton. "I feel very valued, we are in a good place. But football can go very quickly, we have a couple more tournaments together until that time so it's very comfortable at the moment.

"We are all happy - I'm happy, team is happy, FA (England's Football Association) is happy - and I just hope we keep it that way." England, ranked fourth in the world, have qualified for next year's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

