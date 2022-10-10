India coach Dennerby hopes to score first and put pressure on USA "

Head coach Thomas Dennerby is hoping that India will score an early goal against the mighty USA when his team will make its debut at the FIFA women's U-17 World Cup here on Tuesday.

Dennerby has earlier said that Indian defence has improved in recent times and his side will be difficult to score against.

''It will be tough to score against us. If we are at our best and if the top teams are not at their best on the day and if we manage to score an early goal and if they (opposition teams) start getting nervous something like that, then we have a chance,'' Dennerby said at the pre-match press conference. ''If we have a chance we will fight for it. So, it can happen. We have a good chance to come out of the match against USA with a point. ''It (being underdogs) suits us. USA are favourites no doubt about that but that is on paper before the game. The game will start 0-0 tomorrow.'' Asked how far India can go in the tournament, he said, ''We have to fight for it and it will be a huge success if we qualify for the quarter-finals. We will do whatever it takes to reach there.'' Dennerby talked about the 1-3 defeat against Sweden U-17 team during the exposure trip to Spain last month.

''We've played good games against some good teams (during exposure tours) also. We played against Sweden, one of the best sides. It was an equal game. If we are close against Sweden, I think we are also close to these teams (in this tournament) as well.'' Asked if India will have home advantage in the tournament, he said, ''It's an advantage but don't know how much. After all, it's the 90 to 95 minutes on the pitch that will decide.'' The team has been training together since February and Dennerby that it has been lucky that there were not many injuries to the players.

''Since we started we have 45-46 players coming in and out of the camp. Only goalkeeper Anita and Pinku Devi have had injuries (ACL). I'm happy it's not more than two considering that it has been a long camp,'' said the Swede.

