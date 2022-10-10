Left Menu

Soccer-Injured Messi ruled out of PSG's Champions League game against Benfica

Paris St Germain forward Lionel Messi will not be involved against Benfica on Tuesday after failing to recover from a calf injury in time for the Champions League group stage game, the French club said on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 10-10-2022 19:43 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 19:40 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Paris St Germain forward Lionel Messi will not be involved against Benfica on Tuesday after failing to recover from a calf injury in time for the Champions League group stage game, the French club said on Monday. Messi had missed the weekend's Ligue 1 draw against Stade de Reims in which PSG failed to score in the league for the first time this season.

The 35-year-old had asked to be withdrawn in the second half of the reverse fixture at Benfica last week due to the calf problem. Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes and Renato Sanches will also miss Tuesday's game.

PSG are top of Group H at the halfway stage with seven points, the same as Benfica, while Juventus are four points behind in third.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

