Left Menu

Soccer-'I wish all my old guys well' - Aubameyang clarifies Arteta remarks in leaked video

Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang clarified his comments on Mikel Arteta after a video showed him criticising the Arsenal manager, saying that he had "a lot of bad feelings" for the north London club at that time but wishes them well now.

Reuters | Updated: 10-10-2022 19:55 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 19:53 IST
Soccer-'I wish all my old guys well' - Aubameyang clarifies Arteta remarks in leaked video

Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang clarified his comments on Mikel Arteta after a video showed him criticising the Arsenal manager, saying that he had "a lot of bad feelings" for the north London club at that time but wishes them well now. The video, which was leaked on social media, showed Aubameyang saying "Big characters and big players... he can't deal with it. He needs some young players who don't say anything" as the Gabon international spoke about Arteta.

Aubameyang said on Monday that the video was recorded just after he arrived at Barcelona, whom he joined in February on a free transfer after terminating his contract with Arsenal. "At the time I still had a lot of bad feelings in me - Arsenal are doing great things this season and I wish all my old guys well," tweeted Aubameyang, who signed for Chelsea in September.

"Just not on November 6," he added, referring to Chelsea's London derby against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge. Aubameyang had a fall-out with Arsenal and Arteta last season over disciplinary issues as he was first stripped of the captaincy before having his contract terminated.

The 33-year-old has scored once in the Premier League for Chelsea, who are fourth on 16 points after eight games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Becton recalls some sterilization containers due to quality breach and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Canada authorizes Pfizer's Omicron retooled booster and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022