Atlético reaches deal with Barcelona to keep Griezmann

Atltico Madrid reached a deal with Barcelona on Monday to sign forward Antoine Griezmann on a permanent transfer, freeing the French international to play more minutes with the Madrid club.Atltico said Griezmann signed a contract with the club until June 2026.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 10-10-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 20:01 IST
Atlético Madrid reached a deal with Barcelona on Monday to sign forward Antoine Griezmann on a permanent transfer, freeing the French international to play more minutes with the Madrid club.

Atlético said Griezmann signed a contract with the club until June 2026. He was in the final season of his two-year loan from Barcelona. The Catalan club said it will receive 20 million euros ($19.4 million) for the transfer, plus variables that could reach another four million euros ($3.8 million). The teams had been in a contractual dispute that was limiting he 31-year-old forward's opportunities for Atlético, which would have had to pay Barcelona 40 million euros ($38.8 million) if his playing time surpassed a certain number of minutes. Atlético coach Diego Simeone has been using the forward as a substitute after the 60-minute mark in most matches this season. Griezmann scored three goals and had two assists so far.

A World Cup champion with France four years ago, Griezmann was a star at Atlético from 2014-19 before moving to the Catalan club for what were two mostly disappointing seasons. AP BS BS

