Cricket-Yorkshire's Rafiq, Gale reprimanded for historical social media posts

Former Yorkshire spinner Azeem Rafiq and ex-head coach Andrew Gale are among five players who have been reprimanded by England's Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) for historical social media posts, the country's cricket board (ECB) said. Rafiq, who spoke out last year against the racism he faced at Yorkshire, apologised for using anti-Semitic language in a Facebook exchange from 2011, while Gale was suspended by the club in November for a tweet he sent out in 2010.

Gale, then Yorkshire captain, used an anti-Semitic slur in his tweet, which was deleted. He later said he was "completely unaware" of the offensive nature of the term at the time. England batter Danni Wyatt, Somerset fast bowler Jack Brooks and Birmingham Phoenix's Eve Jones have also been reprimanded.

Wyatt and Jones' charge relates to a "Blackface" Instagram post from 2013 while Brooks used racist language in old tweets. "The CDC has today published its decisions in relation to charges brought by the ECB against five former and current professional cricketers," the governing body said in a statement on Monday.

"Each of Jack Brooks, Andrew Gale, Evelyn Jones, Azeem Rafiq and Danielle Wyatt admitted their breach of ECB Directive 3.3." Rafiq said he was embarrassed and ashamed of the messages.

"You will hear no complaint from me about the CDC's decision today. It is deserved and I fully accept this reprimand. I want to repeat my apology to the Jewish community," the 31-year-old wrote on Twitter. "I hope I have demonstrated over the past 10-11 months that I am trying to educate myself about the horrors and prejudice the Jewish community has historically."

Rafiq's explosive allegations of institutional racism at Yorkshire rocked English cricket last year, which led to sweeping changes at the club and also encouraged other victims to come forward.

