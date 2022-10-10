Motor racing-Red Bull, Aston Martin breached F1 cost cap rules in 2021

Red Bull and Aston Martin breached Formula One's cost cap rules last season, the sport's governing FIA said in a statement on Monday.

Red Bull, the team of world champion Max Verstappen, were considered to have committed a procedural and minor overspend breach.

The FIA said Aston Martin were held to be in procedural breach and the governing body's Cost Cap Administration was determining what action to take against both teams.

