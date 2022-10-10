Left Menu

Guman Singh and Jai Bhagwan shine as U Mumba register big win

Bhagwan picked up a couple of raid points as U Mumba led comfortably at 14-9 at the end of the first half.Surender Gill effected a brilliant raid in the opening minutes of the second half and kept the UP Yoddhas in the game at 13-15.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-10-2022 21:49 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 21:49 IST
Guman Singh and Jai Bhagwan shine as U Mumba register big win
  • Country:
  • India

Raiders Guman Singh and Jai Bhagwan were the stars as U Mumba defeated UP Yoddhas 30-23 in match 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium here on Monday. Bhagwan picked up six points, while Guman scored five points in the match.

Jai Bhagwan and Guman Singh chipped in with raids as U Mumba took a three-point lead at 5-2 in the seventh minute. The U Mumba defence, led by Surinder Singh, backed their raiders and helped the Mumbai team to keep forging ahead. Rinku pulled off a fantastic tackle against Surender Gill in the 14th minute helping U Mumba stay in the lead at 9-6. Bhagwan picked up a couple of raid points as U Mumba led comfortably at 14-9 at the end of the first half.

Surender Gill effected a brilliant raid in the opening minutes of the second half and kept the UP Yoddhas in the game at 13-15. However, defenders Kiran Magar and Rinku ensured that the team from Mumbai continues to keep its noses in front at 17-13. Ashish effected a multi-point raid in the 30th minute and reduced the UP Yoddhas to just one player on the mat. Soon after, U Mumba tackled Pardeep Narwal and inflicted an ALL OUT to take a massive lead at 23-17. The U Mumba defence continued to showcase top form as the Mumbai side attained a 10-point lead at 28-18 in the 36th minute.

The U Mumba raiders treaded carefully in the last few minutes as the team eventually closed out a comprehensive victory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Becton recalls some sterilization containers due to quality breach and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Canada authorizes Pfizer's Omicron retooled booster and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022