Guman Singh and Jai Bhagwan shine as U Mumba register big win

Raiders Guman Singh and Jai Bhagwan were the stars as U Mumba defeated UP Yoddhas 30-23 in match 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium here on Monday. Bhagwan picked up six points, while Guman scored five points in the match.

Jai Bhagwan and Guman Singh chipped in with raids as U Mumba took a three-point lead at 5-2 in the seventh minute. The U Mumba defence, led by Surinder Singh, backed their raiders and helped the Mumbai team to keep forging ahead. Rinku pulled off a fantastic tackle against Surender Gill in the 14th minute helping U Mumba stay in the lead at 9-6. Bhagwan picked up a couple of raid points as U Mumba led comfortably at 14-9 at the end of the first half.

Surender Gill effected a brilliant raid in the opening minutes of the second half and kept the UP Yoddhas in the game at 13-15. However, defenders Kiran Magar and Rinku ensured that the team from Mumbai continues to keep its noses in front at 17-13. Ashish effected a multi-point raid in the 30th minute and reduced the UP Yoddhas to just one player on the mat. Soon after, U Mumba tackled Pardeep Narwal and inflicted an ALL OUT to take a massive lead at 23-17. The U Mumba defence continued to showcase top form as the Mumbai side attained a 10-point lead at 28-18 in the 36th minute.

The U Mumba raiders treaded carefully in the last few minutes as the team eventually closed out a comprehensive victory.

