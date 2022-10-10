Sports News Roundup: Red Bull, Aston Martin breached F1 cost cap rules in 2021; Krejcikova back in business with victory over Swiatek and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL roundup: Cowboys win 4th straight, defeat defending Super Bowl champ Rams

DeMarcus Lawrence returned a fumble for a touchdown as the Dallas Cowboys' defense led the way in a 22-10 victory against the host Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Running backs Tony Pollard, who gained 86 yards on eight carries, and Ezekiel Elliott, who added 78 yards on 22 attempts, did their parts. That ground attack supported quarterback Cooper Rush, who was 10 of 16 for 102 yards in the air.

Motor racing-More milestones beckon for double world champion Verstappen

Red Bull's Max Verstappen has more wins in mind, and a record still to break, this season after securing his second successive Formula One world championship at Suzuka on Sunday. The Japanese Grand Prix victory, which elevated Verstappen to a select group of double world champions, was the Dutch driver's 12th from 18 races.

Soccer-'I wish all my old guys well' - Aubameyang clarifies Arteta remarks in leaked video

Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang clarified his comments on Mikel Arteta after a video showed him criticising the Arsenal manager, saying that he had "a lot of bad feelings" for the north London club at that time but wishes them well now.

The video, which was leaked on social media, showed Aubameyang saying "Big characters and big players... he can't deal with it. He needs some young players who don't say anything" as the Gabon international spoke about Arteta.

Soccer-Brighton defender Mwepu ends career due to heart condition

Brighton & Hove Albion's Zambian midfielder Enock Mwepu has been forced to end his playing career aged 24 after being diagnosed with a hereditary heart condition, the Premier League club said in a statement on Monday. Brighton said Mwepu's condition, which was not previously evident on regular cardiac screening, puts him at an extremely high risk of suffering a potentially fatal cardiac event if he were to continue playing the game competitively.

Athletics-Briton Ujah gets 22-month ban for doping violation

British sprinter Chijindu Ujah has been banned for 22 months for a doping violation at last year's Tokyo Olympics, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Monday. Ujah had been provisionally suspended after Ostarine and S-23 -- substances prohibited by world anti-doping organisation WADA -- were detected in his A and B samples following the men's 4x100m relay final in which Britain finished second behind Italy.

Soccer-Arsenal's young guns show more resolve to confirm title ambitions

Arsenal's 3-2 win over Liverpool not only took them back to the top of the Premier League but showed Mikel Arteta's side have added backbone and self-belief to their thrilling brand of football, making them title contenders at last. Arsenal have sometimes been one of the Premier League's most exciting teams but have been characterised for their mental fragility and their tendency to crumble against top opponents.

Soccer-More than 1,300 fans banned from World Cup by UK Home Office

More than 1,300 fans from England and Wales with banning orders will not be allowed to travel to Qatar for this year's World Cup, the UK's Home Office has said. The new measures, which come into effect from Friday, prevent supporters with a history of soccer-related violence from making the trip to the sport's showpiece event, which kicks off on Nov. 20 and runs till Dec. 18.

Soccer-England women head coach Wiegman denies agreeing new deal

England women's head coach Sarina Wiegman played down suggestions of agreeing to a new contract but said that she feels happy with her current deal that runs until 2025. British media reported that Wiegman, who led England to their first major title at the European Championship in July, had agreed a new deal until 2027.

Motor racing-Red Bull, Aston Martin breached F1 cost cap rules in 2021

Formula One world champion Max Verstappen's Red Bull team breached last year's cost cap rules with a 'minor overspend', the governing FIA said in a statement on Monday. The team, set to win both 2022 titles after Verstappen secured his second driver's crown in Japan on Sunday, were also in procedural breach and risk a fine and unspecified 'minor sporting penalties'.

Tennis-Krejcikova back in business with victory over Swiatek

Czech Barbora Krejcikova edged world number one Iga Swiatek in the duel between French Open champions in Ostrava on Sunday to continue her late flourish in an injury-hit season. The 2021 Roland Garros winner reached the final of a WTA 500 event in Sydney at the start of the year and then carried on her strong form to make the quarter-final of the Australian Open.

