Left Menu

Motor racing-W Series cancels final races, Chadwick declared champion

The series had been due to support Formula One at next week's U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, before ending its season with two races at Mexico City's Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez at the end of the month. "Due to recent unforeseen circumstances outside of W Series’ control, we had not been in receipt of contracted funds due to us," said W Series founder and chief executive Catherine Bond Muir.

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-10-2022 22:32 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 22:32 IST
Motor racing-W Series cancels final races, Chadwick declared champion
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The all-female W Series cancelled its remaining three races in the United States and Mexico for financial reasons on Monday and declared Britain's Jamie Chadwick champion for the third season in a row. The series had been due to support Formula One at next week's U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, before ending its season with two races at Mexico City's Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez at the end of the month.

"Due to recent unforeseen circumstances outside of W Series’ control, we had not been in receipt of contracted funds due to us," said W Series founder and chief executive Catherine Bond Muir. "Therefore, we have been forced to make the unfortunate decision not to complete our scheduled calendar this season."

Bond Muir said she remained positive about the long-term future of the series, and wanted to remain on the F1 support programme. "We've just had to call it because obviously there are deadlines on payments and things that need to be done ... we just had to make a pragmatic call today," she told reporters in a video call.

"Going forward, the big message is that I am extremely confident that W Series will be here next year." Chadwick was 50 points clear of Dutch rival Beitske Visser at the top of the standings after seven races.

W Series, which is free to enter, had net liabilities of 7.5 million pounds ($8.27 million) as of the end of last year, according to statements filed with Companies House. The series debuted in 2019 with the aim of getting a woman racer to Formula One.

($1 = 0.9069 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Becton recalls some sterilization containers due to quality breach and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Canada authorizes Pfizer's Omicron retooled booster and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022