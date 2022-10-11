Kante still has hamstring problems ahead of World Cup

Left Menu

Chelsea midfielder NGolo Kante has suffered a fresh setback in his fight to shake off his latest hamstring injury.The France midfielder did not travel to Italy on Monday ahead of Chelseas match against AC Milan in the Champions League after having what manager Graham Potter said was a reaction in training. Kante has been out of action since August 14 when he sustained a hamstring problem in the 2-2 draw with Tottenham in the English Premier League.

The France midfielder did not travel to Italy on Monday ahead of Chelsea's match against AC Milan in the Champions League after having what manager Graham Potter said was a ''reaction in training.'' Kante has been out of action since August 14 when he sustained a hamstring problem in the 2-2 draw with Tottenham in the English Premier League. The 31-year-old World Cup winner has been beset by hamstring and knee trouble in the last few years and might be a fitness doubt for France's title defence in Qatar next month. ''It's not ideal, disappointing for him and us, but we have to wait and see the extent of it, and go from there,'' Potter said. AP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

