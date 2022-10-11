Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2022 09:34 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 09:34 IST
(Eds: Adds Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy) Sports Schedule for Tuesday, October 11 CRICKET: *Third ODI between India and South Africa in Delhi.

*Stories related to Women's Asia Cup in Sylhet.

*Stories related to T20 World Cup in Australia.

*Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament matches across the country. *Stories related to Indian cricket.

NATIONAL GAMES: *Various disciplines being held across Gujarat.

FOOTBALL: *India vs USA in FIFA women's Under-17 World Cup in Bhubaneswar.

*Other stories related to FIFA women's Under-17 World Cup.

*Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur FC and Odisha FC in Jamshedpur.

WEIGHTLIFTING *Asian Championships in Manama.

KABADDI: *Pro Kabaddi League.

