(Eds: Adds Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy) Sports Schedule for Tuesday, October 11 CRICKET: *Third ODI between India and South Africa in Delhi.
*Stories related to Women's Asia Cup in Sylhet.
*Stories related to T20 World Cup in Australia.
*Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament matches across the country. *Stories related to Indian cricket.
NATIONAL GAMES: *Various disciplines being held across Gujarat.
FOOTBALL: *India vs USA in FIFA women's Under-17 World Cup in Bhubaneswar.
*Other stories related to FIFA women's Under-17 World Cup.
*Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur FC and Odisha FC in Jamshedpur.
WEIGHTLIFTING *Asian Championships in Manama.
KABADDI: *Pro Kabaddi League.
