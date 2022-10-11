Sports News Roundup: Baseball-Dodgers seek championship to enter dynasty discussion; Vols S Jaylen McCollough facing assault charges and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Baseball-Dodgers seek championship to enter dynasty discussion

The Los Angeles Dodgers enter the 2022 MLB playoffs on Tuesday hoping their spectacular regular season success will translate into post-season glory and that they can officially open up a dynasty discussion. The Dodgers won a franchise record 111 games this season to claim their ninth NL West title in 10 years behind outstanding play from Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Trea Turner and more.

Vols S Jaylen McCollough facing assault charges

Tennessee starting safety Jaylen McCollough is facing a felony aggravated assault charge. The Knox County Sheriff's Office said McCollough was arrested Sunday afternoon after an incident at a Knoxville apartment complex.

Tennis-Rubin comes up short in tennis, ready to walk tall in pickleball

Noah Rubin has been unable to hit the heights expected of him since winning junior Wimbledon in 2014 and the American says he has decided to swap his racket for a paddle to explore a career in the fast-growing sport of pickleball. Rubin, who stands 1.75m tall, said last month that he would take an indefinite break from tennis. He announced his pickleball switch on Monday, poking fun at his height in a video posted on Twitter.

Cricket-West Indies' Campbell may appeal against doping ban

West Indies batter John Campbell said Jamaica's anti-doping authority had not "properly notified" him about the collection of a blood sample and that he was considering an appeal against a four-year doping ban handed down to him. A three-member independent panel sanctioned Campbell for an anti-doping violation after the Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission (JADCO) charged him of evading, refusing or failing to submit to sample collection at his home in Kingston in April.

Bobsleigh-No slowing down for American Meyers Taylor after dazzling Olympics

The United States' most decorated bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor said she hopes to return to competition next year after a dazzling Beijing Games that many thought would be her swansong. Meyers Taylor, who turned 38 on Monday, produced one of the most impressive feats of the 2022 Games with her fourth and fifth medals - silver in monobob and bronze in two-woman - after overcoming COVID-19, which she tested positive for on arrival.

Soccer-More than 1,300 fans banned from World Cup by UK Home Office

More than 1,300 fans from England and Wales with banning orders will not be allowed to travel to Qatar for this year's World Cup, the UK's Home Office has said. The new measures, which come into effect from Friday, prevent supporters with a history of soccer-related violence from making the trip to the sport's showpiece event, which kicks off on Nov. 20 and runs till Dec. 18.

Motor racing-W Series cancels final races, Chadwick declared champion

The all-female W Series canceled its remaining three races in the United States and Mexico for financial reasons on Monday and declared Britain's Jamie Chadwick champion for the third season in a row. The series had been due to support Formula One at next week's U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, before ending its season with two races at Mexico City's Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez at the end of the month.

Golf-Johnson pockets $18 million as inaugural LIV Series champion

Twice major winner Dustin Johnson won $18 million after clinching the individual title in the LIV Series with a 16th-place finish at the latest event in Bangkok, Thailand, the Saudi-backed circuit said on Monday. The American, 38, shot a five-under-par 67 on Sunday to finish on nine-under par, leaving him with an insurmountable 42-point lead over Branden Grace of South Africa.

Motor racing-Red Bull, Aston Martin breached F1 cost cap rules in 2021

Formula One world champion Max Verstappen's Red Bull team breached last year's cost cap rules with a 'minor overspend', the governing FIA said in a statement on Monday. The team, set to win both 2022 titles after Verstappen secured his second driver's crown in Japan on Sunday, were also in procedural breach and risk a fine and unspecified 'minor sporting penalties'.

Tennis-Krejcikova back in business with victory over Swiatek

Czech Barbora Krejcikova edged world number one Iga Swiatek in the duel between French Open champions in Ostrava on Sunday to continue her late flourish in an injury-hit season. The 2021 Roland Garros winner reached the final of a WTA 500 event in Sydney at the start of the year and then carried on her strong form to make the quarter-final of the Australian Open.

