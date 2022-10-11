Left Menu

Soccer-Spurs' Son says hectic schedule part and parcel of life in Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min says players must remember they are living their dreams by playing in the Premier League, even if the demanding schedule is taking its toll. Probably everyone is going to say playing in the Premier League," Son told the London Evening Standard. "So we're living the dream and we can never forget these moments.

Reuters | Updated: 11-10-2022 11:47 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 11:28 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min says players must remember they are living their dreams by playing in the Premier League, even if the demanding schedule is taking its toll. Domestic leagues and UEFA have been trying to cram in fixtures before the World Cup starts on Nov. 20. Spurs are due to play 10 matches before the tournament begins in Qatar, starting with Wednesday's Champions League game against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Son, 30, said travelling for matches and spending time away from home can be difficult but it was part of life as a professional player. "When you think about, when you were a kid what was your dream? Probably everyone is going to say playing in the Premier League," Son told the London Evening Standard.

"So we're living the dream and we can never forget these moments. I know there are tired moments and it's mentally and physically really difficult. "But we were born to do this, we love to do this and we should enjoy it. And obviously the more you enjoy it, the more happiness will be here. I know it's tough moments but we should bring more happiness and it will be more enjoyable."

Son will lead South Korea at the World Cup, where they are in Group H alongside Portugal, Ghana and Uruguay.

