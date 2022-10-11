India vs SA, 3rd ODI: Toss delayed due to wet outfield in series decider

The toss in the third ODI match between India and South Africa has been delayed at the Arun Jaitley Stadium due to a wet outfield after the heavy downpour Delhi received in the past few days. Both the teams are geared up to play the final match of the three-match ODI series but the wet outfield has caused a delay in the match and kept the cricket fans waiting for what promises to be a thrilling encounter.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter to make the announcement. "UPDATE from Delhi - Toss has been delayed. There will be an official inspection at 1:30 PM IST," tweeted BCCI.

The series is poised evenly with South Africa winning the first match while India making a comeback in the second ODI on Sunday. South Africa won the first ODI by 9 runs in a rain-curtailed match, with India running them close, thanks to a brilliant display of batting by Sanju Samson. David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen starred with the bat for South Africa helping them put up a formidable total.

The Indian team put on a clinical performance in the second ODI to hand the Proteas a crushing 7-wicket defeat and tie the series 1-1. Shreyas Iyer smashed a brilliant unbeaten century to take India home with Ishan Kishan narrowly missing out on a century. Both sides previously played a T20I series between September 28 to October 4, which India won 2-1.

India squad for ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar. South Africa squad for ODIs: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Heinrich Klaasen, Lungi Ngidi, Reeza Hendricks. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)