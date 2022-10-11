Left Menu

Ind vs SA, 3rd ODI: India win toss, opt to field against Proteas

Indian captain Shikhar Shawan won the toss and elected to field first in the third ODI at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi in the ongoing three-match ODI series.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2022 14:17 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 14:17 IST
Ind vs SA, 3rd ODI: India win toss, opt to field against Proteas
Shikhar Dhawan and Miller at toss (Photo: BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian captain Shikhar Shawan won the toss and elected to field first in the third ODI at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi in the ongoing three-match ODI series. India stuck with their winning combination and did not make any changes to the playing eleven while David Miller walked out as the captain.

South Africa made three changes as Jansen, Andile, and Lungi Ngidi came in while Keshav Maharaj was ruled out after feeling sick, Temba Bavuma and Tabraiz Shamsi also didn't make it to the side. "We will bowl first. I feel there is some moisture on the wicket and we would want to explore that. The boys played well under pressure. We are going with the same team," said Shikhar Dhawan after winning the toss.

"It is always a privilege to be the skipper. We would have bowled first. We have three changes. A few guys have fallen sick. Maharaj fell sick. Shamsi and Bavuma are down as well," said David Miller during the toss. India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson(w), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, and Avesh Khan.

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller(c), Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, and Anrich Nortje. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-years away

Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-year...

 Global
2
India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

 United Arab Emirates
3
Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

 United States
4
Jaiprakash Associates shares jump nearly 10 pc; Jaiprakash Power climbs 4 pc

Jaiprakash Associates shares jump nearly 10 pc; Jaiprakash Power climbs 4 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022