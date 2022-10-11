Left Menu

Rugby-World Cup organisers sack CEO Atcher over management climate

"The report brought forward by the French Labour Inspectorate corroborates and complements the report produced by the France 2023 Ethics Committee," France 2023 added. Julien Collette, Atcher's former deputy general director, has been appointed as CEO.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 11-10-2022 15:11 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 15:05 IST
Rugby-World Cup organisers sack CEO Atcher over management climate
Representative image
  • Country:
  • France

Claude Atcher, the chief executive officer of the 2023 rugby World Cup in France, has been sacked after a report by the French Labour Inspectorate found that he oversaw an "extremely degraded social environment" at the organising committee. "Taking note of the report's conclusions, France 2023's board has decided to terminate the contract of CEO Claude Atcher," France 2023 said in a statement on Tuesday.

Atcher was suspended in August after allegations over his management, which according to a report by sports daily L'Equipe left employees suffering panic attacks and burn out. "The report brought forward by the French Labour Inspectorate corroborates and complements the report produced by the France 2023 Ethics Committee," France 2023 added.

Julien Collette, Atcher's former deputy general director, has been appointed as CEO.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-years away

Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-year...

 Global
2
India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

 United Arab Emirates
3
Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

 United States
4
Jaiprakash Associates shares jump nearly 10 pc; Jaiprakash Power climbs 4 pc

Jaiprakash Associates shares jump nearly 10 pc; Jaiprakash Power climbs 4 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022